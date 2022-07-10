Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Up 15.1%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 15.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 111,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 99,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$82.31 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Pan Global Resources news, Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$26,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,879,973 shares in the company, valued at C$1,548,273.48. Insiders have bought 99,973 shares of company stock worth $60,557 over the last three months.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

