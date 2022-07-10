Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,548.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

