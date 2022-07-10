PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

