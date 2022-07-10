PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,296 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.78 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

