PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

