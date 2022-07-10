Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.82. Pharvaris shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 92 shares trading hands.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $726.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at $11,908,000. Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

