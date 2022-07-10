Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 112,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.89 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.