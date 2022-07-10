Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after buying an additional 114,159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 435,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 444,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 444,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 423,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.37. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

