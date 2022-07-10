Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of -0.95.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

