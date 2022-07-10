Piper Sandler Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Neutral

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEBO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PEBO opened at $26.70 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $759.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.