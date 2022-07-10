Piper Sandler Lowers Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $375.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.78.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $311.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $297.34 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.68.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.