Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

GOOG stock opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,548.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

