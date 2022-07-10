Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Potbelly by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in Potbelly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

