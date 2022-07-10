PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.18 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

