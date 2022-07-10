ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.75

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.99, with a volume of 9587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$86.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene Warren Williams purchased 500,000 shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,503,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,093,335.62. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 544,309 shares of company stock valued at $76,049.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.