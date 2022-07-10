ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $296,049.69 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $955.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

