ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $175.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

