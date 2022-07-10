ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 331,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 71,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

