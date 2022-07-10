ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.