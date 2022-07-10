ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after purchasing an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Welltower by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $316,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.