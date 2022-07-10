ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $51.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

