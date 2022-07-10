ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,765 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Trinity Industries worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 50.83%.

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.