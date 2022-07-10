ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $183.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

