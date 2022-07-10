ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,008 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

