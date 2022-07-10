ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 513 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $433.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.72. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

