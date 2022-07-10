ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 465.8% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 576.3% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average of $168.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

