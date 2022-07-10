Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $30,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after buying an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 183,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

