PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $40,339.20 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,177 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $18,678.99.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

