PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $40,339.20 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,177 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $18,678.99.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.