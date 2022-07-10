Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.32. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

