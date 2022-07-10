Raymond James Raises Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target to $30.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens cut their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 282,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 159,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

