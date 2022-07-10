Raymond James Raises TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $48.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCBK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.50.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

