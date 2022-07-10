Raymond James Trims Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Target Price to $29.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

