Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,065,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $621.57 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $622.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,099,820.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,101. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

