Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Down 1.2%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 759 ($9.19) and last traded at GBX 767 ($9.29). Approximately 111,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 199,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776 ($9.40).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.08) target price on shares of Renewi in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 689.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 674.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £614.09 million and a PE ratio of 924.10.

In related news, insider Otto de Bont sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.20), for a total value of £400,784 ($485,328.17).

Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

