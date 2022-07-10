Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Raised to $40.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 70.41.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Shares of RIVN opened at 31.99 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is 48.78.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.