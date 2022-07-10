Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 23,665 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $27,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

LEN stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

