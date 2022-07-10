Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.20. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,915 shares in the company, valued at $154,796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,419,832. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.