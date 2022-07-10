Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $34.26 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $34,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,237,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $415.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.29. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

