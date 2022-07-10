Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 18,304 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.