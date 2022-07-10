Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 54,925 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $26,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

