Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,721 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $34,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 82.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $433.95 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

