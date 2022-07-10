Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 270 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $31,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after buying an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

