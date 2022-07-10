Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $32,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,688,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $690.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $418.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $374.99 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.79.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

