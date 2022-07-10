Robert W. Baird Lowers Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $26.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of ROAD opened at $20.60 on Friday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

