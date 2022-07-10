Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $200.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.50. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

