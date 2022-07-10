Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($37.54) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($24.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.63) price target (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.12)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.09) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.82).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,043.50 ($24.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.37 billion and a PE ratio of 892.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,247.69. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

