Royal Bank of Canada Raises Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 1,175

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRXGF. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.39) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $942.50.

Drax Group stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

