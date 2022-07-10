Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SALM opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

