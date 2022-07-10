Sciencast Management LP Acquires 16,622 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 14.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 57.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 160.05 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.