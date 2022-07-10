Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 64,333 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

